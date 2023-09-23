Payday 3, after several years of waiting, has finally made its debut. This launch, however, was undermined by some issues related to game servers.

In this sense the CEO of Starbreeze, Tobias Sjögren, apologized to those who purchased the title via his official Twitter/X account. Here are his words:

We are so sorry that the infrastructure didn’t hold up as expected, and although it’s impossible to prepare for every scenario – we should be able to do better. We work tirelessly until we have restored all services and our players can get back to heisting again without issues! — Tobias Sjögren (@tobiassjogren) September 22, 2023

We are very sorry that the title infrastructure has not held up as expected, and while it is impossible to prepare for all kinds of eventualities, we should be able to do better than that. We will work tirelessly until we have all services restored so our players can go stealing again without any problems!

The Starbreeze team later published a post, again on Twitter/X, in which they stated that the game it will soon return to full operation:

Heisters, it was a long night. And once functionality came back, it was still unstable for a time. But we’re now confident in saying we’re on our way back to full force, and the streets of NYC are yours to heist 👊😎 https://t.co/p8oDxxObyZ — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 22, 2023

Robbers, it’s been a long night. And once functionality was restored, everything remained unstable for a while. But now we can say with certainty that we are returning to full capacity and that the streets of New York are at your disposal.

Starbreeze has big plans for Payday 3, featuring four post-launch DLCs during the first year of the security’s life. The development team will introduce in the coming months seasonal events, new characters And functionality.

Payday 3 is available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series The title available from Day One in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue.