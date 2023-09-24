Payday 3, as unfortunately too often happens, did not have a good start due to a series of technical problems and some design choices that did not meet the approval of fans. If there are no immediate solutions for the latter, at least the team is working on the rest. Unfortunately you will have to wait a while for it first updateor until October 5, 2023.

Starbreeze member (developer) SBZ_Elisabeth said via the game’s Discord that Payday 3’s first patch is scheduled for October 5th and that it will address various issues, including those related to elements aesthetics of the PS5 version.

Elisabeth also states that yes the team took care of the server maintenanceas we have already reported, but this required preparation before publication.