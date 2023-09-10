Paydays 3, the highly anticipated title from Deep Silver, is arriving on PC and consoles on September 21st. Although the title has not yet landed on the market, the developers already have clear ideas regarding the future of the game.

In a recent trailer, the developers of the title presented two new female playable characters available from the game’s launch date: Pearl and Joyeach equipped with a different ability and bringing a different approach to gameplay.

In the very short film the skills of the two were shown: Pearl is a swindler willing to do anything (including and above all violence) to get what she wants, while Joy, an old acquaintance of fans of the series, is an expert hacker.

As if that wasn’t enough, Deep Silver illustrated the Road Map for the release of additional content for Payday 3, revealing that the team is working on 4 DLCs which will be released before the end of 2024.

We have “Syntax Error,” due this winter; “Boys in Blue,” scheduled for spring 2024; “The Land of the Free”, scheduled for summer 2024 and “Fear of the Greed” scheduled for end of 2024.

The developers want to clarify one concept: the game will come massively supported even more than a year after its release, and fans couldn’t be happier about it.