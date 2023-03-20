no doubt they are punctual and deserved a good part of the merits and recognitions expressed by the cThe Mexican journalistic, political and literary community in favor of Carlos Payán, the deceased Founder of The Day. However, if we start from the struggles and lessons that are in favor of freedom of expression, free journalism, democracy and against the authoritarian and despotic governments left by Carlos Payán, the hero that many want to see, actually becomes one of the villains who helped build six-year tyranny that we live today

Yes, Payán was key piece in the empowerment of López Obrador today has become the greatest threat to democracy, to basic freedoms and, above all, the greatest threat to free and independent journalism. And if rigorous observation and analysis of the results of Payán’s journalistic work is concerned, just look at what is now the newspaper La Jornada.

Yes, a rigorous conclusion suggests that La Jornada is everything against which the tireless defender of Mexican democracy, Carlos Payán, fought; and the newspaper that he founded is anything but the house of freedom of expression and independent and critical journalism in the face of despotic power.

Indeed, under the helm of Carmen Lira –the director that Carlos Payán imposed in an unclear way when he left the newspaper–, La Jornada de hoy is not an independent newspaper, but rather the largest propaganda agency of the vulgar “banana” dictatorship that the failed Obrador government has become.

Yes, whether the employees of La Jornada –true lackeys of presidential power– like it or not, in that so-called journalistic company no longer does journalismNor is the slightest criticism of public and political power formulated, and even less is a healthy media distance kept from the government in power.

And why is journalism no longer done in La Jornada, criticism is not practiced and there is no distance required in a newspaper from the group in power?

For an elementary reason; because during a good part of the 39 years of life of La Jornada, that publishing company that was born as the property of journalists, also It was the house of the current group in power.

Yes, few know that La Jornada built the social and political leader named López Obrador, with all his ideological flaws, with his taste for cash in yellow envelopes and with that dictatorial double standard that today characterizes him as president.

But in La Jornada, not a few of the main political advisers of the AMLO dictatorship; La Jornada watered impostors allied to crime such as Epigmenio Ibarra, the always lambiscón “monero” nicknamed “El Fisgón”, and the greatest of opportunists, the Guatemalan Pedro Miguel.

In La Jornada, by Carlos Payán, they enjoyed flattery and political, economic and editorial privileges, champions of historical causes such as Pablo Gómez, whose offspring –of some twenty drones– today cost taxpayers money almost two million of pesos monthly.

The truth is Since the dawn of the life of the newspaper La Jornada, Carlos Payán played “the game of power and politics” and led the newspaper to embarrassing moments for its story.

And for those who don’t know, here are four moments that portray the real Carlos Payán as director of La Jornada.

1. In 1986, after months of economic hardship due to an economic boycott decreed by the government of Miguel de la Madrid, a group of executives from La Jornada “hooked” the newspaper to the candidacy of Carlos Salinas. The scandal broke out when the La Jornada union (Sitrajor) discovered the secret agreement and ordered a strike. Payán saved his head by sacrificing important executives.

2. A few years later, in the Salinas government, La Jornada was already a “powerful lever” in the hands of López Obrador for extortion of the federal government, as revealed by the Diary of Debates of the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union on February 11, 2004.

On that date, the senator for the PAN, Juan José Rodríguez Prats, asked the deputy Manuel Camacho Solís to say “yes or no” in 1992, during the government of Carlos Salinas, he was extorted by Obrador to raise the sit-ins in the Zócalo .

This is how he asked: “Diputado, just tell me, yes or no, in your role as regent of the DF, you gave 9 billion pesos to López Obrador in 1992?”

Camacho replied that he did deliver that money to AMLO, together with peasants who had taken over the Zócalo, to demand compensation.

In turn, in 2011, the now-deceased “Mexicanologist” George Greyson published the book Mexican Messiah, where he confirmed, in the voice of Manuel Camacho, that all of Obrador’s mobilizations –which were exalted as heroic by La Jornada–, they were nothing more than extortion.

3. Oil blackmail continued until 1995, with Ernesto Zedillowhere even under the direction of Payán, the newspaper was AMLO’s biggest propagandist, turned into a powerful political leader who agitated the country, while blackmailing more and more with the media club of La Jornada.

This is confirmed by pages 190, 191 and 192 of the book Diarismo, by journalist Marco Lara Klahr, who narrates the way in which La Jornada was part of the propaganda and setup of the seizure of oil wells in Tabasco.

Lara accompanied the president of the Board of Directors of La Jornada, Rodolfo F. Peña –already deceased– to Tabasco, who was the compadre of Carmen Lira, the current owner of La Jornada.

This is how Lara narrates it: “Rodolfo Peña stayed at the Hotel Calinda Viva, in that city. After noon – when he was about to leave for Andrés Manuel’s house – he exchanged a few words with a woman accompanied by two children: the reporter Lourdes Galaz and the two children of López Obrador, she explained that she would take them shopping and then to the cinema.

“After leaving the hotel, Peña traveled to López Obrador’s house, located in the Galaxias subdivision, where Rosa Icela Rodríguez ate hastily in a corner of the living room of the house.

“Upon seeing Peña enter, Rosa Icela Rodríguez jumped to her feet and saluted almost with a military gesture. She said: “Well, here we are, at the foot of the canyon; We don’t want Andrés Manuel to be taken away; Let’s see how, but we can’t allow it”.

“The following days, Rodolfo F. Peña toured the seedlings located at the accesses to the wells while the reporter José Gil Olmos followed the events outside the Social Readaptation Center located on the outskirts of the capital of Tabasco.

“Of the five people who traveled to Tabasco, workers of La Jornada –Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Lourdes Galaz, Rodolfo F. Peña, José Gil Olmos and the narrator of the events–, only one was doing journalistic work. All the rest were members of the López Obrador movement. And that’s been more than 25 years.” (End of quote)

Yes, Carlos Payán turned La Jornada not only in the main means of propaganda but of militancy and fanaticism in favor of Lopez Obrador.

4. Already in the midst of the fight for the direction of La Jornada, which ended when Carlos Payán authoritarianly imposed Carmen Lira to succeed him in office, Obrador once again used the newspaper for political purposes.

On Monday, June 3, 1996, La Jornada headlined its lead story thus: “They conspire against Zedillo: López O.”.

The note referred to a statement that AMLO made in Misantla, Veracruz, on Sunday, June 2, where he announced the proposal for a “unity and political support agreement” for the Zedillo government.

What newspaper and what journalist was interested in the declaration of a politician who was campaigning lost in the mountains of Veracruz?

yes, to La Jornada, which had embarked on the painful task of taking AMLO to the presidency of the PRD and, at the same time, in establishing an alliance with Zedillo, in an open break with Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas.

This is what Obrador said in a remote town in Veracruz: “We do not want alliances with President Zedillo, we want agreements where he commits himself to the people and the Nation, and we to build a true democratic transition… we want to come to power, but we do not over the corpse of the Republic”. (End of quote)

AND Zedillo’s response was an alliance that made Obrador head of the PRD, amid severe criticism of what many called “the great betrayal.” For example, in his Proceso article –number 1023, of June 10, 1996, entitled “Lombardism in the PRD”–, Heberto Castillo denounced: “The lurching of the candidate for the PRD presidency, López Obrador,” and He cited the inconsistencies of a politician who called himself a leftist and agreed with the PRI.

In the end, López became head of the PRD thanks to Zedillo’s endorsement and a new betrayal of his political father Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas. But La Jornada’s alliance with Zedillo produced another result; rivers of money entered the coffers of the newspaper that Mrs. Carmen Lira drove at will.

Today La Jornada is not the newspaper owned by the journalists who founded it; Mrs. Carmen Lira, with the endorsement of Carlos Payán, modified the founding legal foundations and appropriated the Desarrollo de Medios company, which occupies the third position of the Mexican media that receives public money in the AMLO government; after Televisa and Azteca.

In La Jornada journalism is not done, but propaganda in favor of the Obrador dictatorship, while the criticism of public power was replaced “by interested advice” to the López government; “advice” that fills the pockets of the “journalists” of La Jornada.

Yes, few dare to tell the truth about La Jornada; few have the courage to say that the once so-called independent daily actually died a few years after it was born; He died when he was assaulted by the mafia that today holds presidential power in Mexico.

And yes, López fans can say mass, but they will not change reality and neither will the history of La Jornada.

