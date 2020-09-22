The Society of Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of Meetu, has been sealed by BMC. The building of his society has been declared as a Containment Zone. BMC has taken this action after getting a case of Corona. Let me tell you, Payal Ghosh was to go to the Oshiwara police station against Anurag on Tuesday. After the society is sealed, it may be difficult for them to get out of the building. The BMC has put a banner notice on the society’s gate.

Payal tweeted

Meanwhile Payal tweeted, ‘Everyday thousands of attempts are being made to suppress my voice. The twist of the plot is being changed every day. This is what happens when a non-film background sounds. Let the time come, the truth will come out. ‘

What did Payal Ghosh charge?

Payal accused Anurag and said, “They made me feel comfortable.” Whatever happened, it should not have happened. If someone has come to you for work, it does not mean that he is ready for anything. It still bothers me today. ‘