Actress Payal Ghosh has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. Payal says that Anurag had coerced her. Now Payal Ghosh has told an incident in a conversation with a news channel. He says that Anurag Kashyap took him to the library where he showed me some objectionable videos.

Payal Ghosh further said that during the Meetu movement, I had told my opinion, but later I deleted the tweets myself. I am expecting support from my family at this time. I will then contact the agency. If Anurag Kashyap apologizes, I am ready to forgive him. Along with this, I am also expecting the support of Bollywood celebs.

Let us tell you that the actress herself has made this serious accusation on Anurag Kashyap through social media. Ghosh has also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After this, Kangana has stood up against Anurag Kashyap from Ranaut to Women’s Commission.

Anurag Kashyap on Payal Ghosh’s sexual exploitation allegations – just the beginning

At the same time, Anurag Kashyap responded to the allegations of Payal Ghosh and made several tweets one after the other. He had dismissed Payal Ghosh’s allegations as baseless. He wrote by tweeting, ‘There are going to be many attacks. This is just the beginning. Many phones have come, do not say no and shut up. It is also known that where the arrows are going to be released. Wait.