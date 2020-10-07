Actress Payal Ghosh called her a ‘vulture’ without naming filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Recently, Payal had accused Kashyap of sexual exploitation. Payal met National Women’s Commission President Rekha Sharma on Tuesday about her allegations leveled against Kashyap.

After the meeting, he posted pictures of the meeting on Instagram and Twitter. The actress captioned these photos, “I sincerely thank Rekha Sharma Madam and the National Commission for Women for standing with me. When some women decided to take the side of the vulture, this organization supported me.”

I thank @sharmarekha ma’am the @NCWIndia with the bottom of my heart for standing by me. When some women chose to take sides of a vulture, the organization stood by me .. #DilSeThankYou ???????? pic.twitter.com/d2JEqF6nwf – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 6, 2020

Payal sent a letter to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday demanding Y-level security for his lawyer and himself.

Actress Payal Ghosh says that Anurag Kashyap has lied to the police while giving his statement on the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him. Payal wants to get his lie detector, polygraphy test and narco analysis. It may be known that Payal has accused Anurag of sexual harassment as part of the hashtagmyto campaign.

In this case, Mumbai Police sent summons to Anurag Kashyap after which the police station was also reached for questioning. However, no action of Anurag Kashyap has been taken in this case so far.