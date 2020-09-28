Actress Payal Ghosh will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, September 29. Payal Ghosh will discuss her next step in the metoo case filed against Anurag Kashyap. He will tweet information about this.

Payal Ghosh wrote on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, ‘I will meet the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji tomorrow and discuss the next step. Thank you to the people who have supported me. Jai Hind.’

Payal Ghosh said – risked his career by speaking about it

Payal Ghosh held a press conference on Monday with Ramdas, the president of the Republican Party of India (RPI). He did mother to arrest Anurag Kashyap. The actress said, ‘I have risked my career to talk about it. It takes courage to speak about such a painful experience. Everyone is requested not to get scared and come out and speak.

Ramdas Athawale supported

Supporting Payal Ghosh, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, ‘He has dared to complain against Anurag Kashyap. Many artists came out in support of him and he will get protection from my party. We are expecting action against the accused soon. I will write a letter to Amit Shah soon. Anurag Kashyap should be arrested soon. If the police do not take action then we will protest.

Payal Ghosh had tweeted information

Please tell that Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. He wrote in tweeting, ‘Anurag Kashyap forced me and behaved badly. PMO and Narendra Modi ji, take action on this and show the devil hidden behind this creative person. I know that it can harm me and my safety is in danger. Please help me. ‘