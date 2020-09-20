Payal Ghosh recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Payal had tweeted that Anurag Kashyap has coerced me and treated me very badly. After accusing Anurag, now Payal is about to file an FIR against the director.

Payal’s lawyer Nitin says, “We will lodge a complaint at Oshiwara police station on Monday. Today we have done paper work. Payal has decided that she will now register an FIR against Anurag.

Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an FIR against the accused. We will file a complainat at Oshiwara Police Station tomorrow. We are doing paperwork today. She has decided that she will lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap: Advocate Nitin Satpute, lawyer of actor Payal Ghosh https://t.co/5uywnUVump pic.twitter.com/shnO36RNpN – ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Payal has told the full story of the case after the tweet. Payal said, ‘I first met Anurag with my manager. Then I met him at his house. He spoke to me very well. I was very happy to see his behavior but things did not go well with me when he called me to his house the next day. I talked about this. ‘

Payal further added, ‘They made me feel uncomfortable. Whatever happened, I felt bad that it should not be because I was neither working with him nor did I know him nor were we friends. If someone has come to you for work, it does not mean that everyone is ready for all those things. They made me feel uncomfortable. ‘

Anurag gave clarification

Anurag tweeted on the matter while giving his clarification. He wrote, It took so much time to try to silence me. Come on, no one. While silencing me, he lied so much that being a woman, he dragged other women along. Be modest, ma’am. Just say that all your allegations are baseless. The rest accusing me, dragging my artists and Bachchan family together, could not even kill me.