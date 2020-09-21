Actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse a day earlier. In whose garden everyone was shocked. Kangana Ranaut supported Payal Ghosh and demanded justice for him. Along with this, he also raised the issue of arrest of Anurag. At the same time, actress Taapsee Pannu supported Anurag and called him a feminist. Amidst all this, Payal has decided to register a case against Anurag at the police station.

Actress Payal Ghosh will file a complaint against Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday. Payal will go to Oshiwara police station in Mumbai with her lawyer and file a complaint against Anurag Kashyap. Earlier, Payal has tweeted and accused Anurag Kashyap of coercion. For this, he has also sought help from the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Watch Payal Ghosh’s tweet here

@ anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Help sought from the Prime Minister

Payal wrote in his tweet, “Anurag Kashyap forcefully and misbehaved with me. Please take action on this and the Prime Minister’s Office and Narendra Modi please take action on this and show the country the devil behind this person. I know that this will harm me Can deliver, my security is in danger. Please help. ” Anurag Kashyap’s reaction has come on these allegations of Payal. Anurag Kashyap has described all the allegations made by Payal Ghosh as baseless.

Anurag replied

Anurag Kashyap tweeted and wrote, “What’s the matter, it took so much time to try to silence me. Come on. Nobody used to make me silent so much that while being a woman I dragged other women along. A little modesty Keep it up, Madam. I will just say that whatever allegations you have, all of you are baseless. The rest accusing me, dragging my artists and Bachchan family together, could not even make a beat on me. I agree and love a lot, that too I accept. Whether I have a first wife or a second wife. “

