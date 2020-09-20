Nitin Satpute said that Payal Ghosh was molested in the year 2104 and Anurag Kashyap misbehaved at home. The actress first tried to lodge a complaint but was threatened. They were pressurized that if they filed a complaint, they would be boycotted.
Kangana supported Payal and many syllables supported Anurag
Payal Ghosh on Saturday accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually abusing her. At the same time, Anurag Kashyap said that all this is happening to silence him. He said that all of those allegations are baseless. Let us tell you that many syllabus has been supported by Anurag Kashyap, while Kangana Ranaut supported Payal Ghosh.
Payal did shukia for kangana
Kangana Ranaut even demanded the arrest of Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh tweeted on this, wrote, ‘Thank you Kangana Ranaut for your support. Your support means a lot to me at this time. We are women and together we can bring them all down. ‘
.
Leave a Reply