Actress Payal Ghosh has decided to file a police complaint against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh’s lawyer Nitin Satpute has said that he will file against Anurag Kashyap at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai on Monday, September 21. Nitin Satpute further said that we are doing paperwork today. Payal decided that she would file an FIR against Anurag.

Payal Ghosh molested in 2014

Nitin Satpute said that Payal Ghosh was molested in the year 2104 and Anurag Kashyap misbehaved at home. The actress first tried to lodge a complaint but was threatened. They were pressurized that if they filed a complaint, they would be boycotted.

Kangana supported Payal and many syllables supported Anurag

Payal Ghosh on Saturday accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually abusing her. At the same time, Anurag Kashyap said that all this is happening to silence him. He said that all of those allegations are baseless. Let us tell you that many syllabus has been supported by Anurag Kashyap, while Kangana Ranaut supported Payal Ghosh.

Payal did shukia for kangana

Kangana Ranaut even demanded the arrest of Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh tweeted on this, wrote, ‘Thank you Kangana Ranaut for your support. Your support means a lot to me at this time. We are women and together we can bring them all down. ‘