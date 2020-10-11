Bollywood’s Veteran actor is congratulating him on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday from Sylabs to Fans. At the same time, Actress Payal Ghosh, who was in the news at this time, has wished Big B a birthday in a different way. In fact, he also taunted Anurag Kashyap while congratulating Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday.

Payal Ghosh has shared a popular dialogue ‘No Means No’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Pink’ on his Twitter handle. Payal Ghosh wrote with it, ‘Happy birthday to Amitabh Bachchan. They continue to move forward in this way and their recent work for women can be proved true. So that women can be safe, breathe freely. ‘

Payal Ghosh wrote in another tweet, ‘But sir, now the meaning of No Means No has changed for some Bollywood celebrities. Those who supported the #Metoo campaign are shaming me because they have got their hands on. And they say break the patriarchy. Was I Laughing? ‘

Payal Ghosh’s tweet

Payal Ghosh had released a video in the past and said that Anurag Kashyap had called him to his house and tried to force him. Payal has filed an FIR against Anurag in this case. The police has called Anurag and made a long inquiry. From the beginning, Anurag has been denying Payal’s allegations.

Payal Ghosh has recently tweeted PM Office, PM Modi and Rekha Sharma. He has written that the mafia gang will kill him and will prove his death a suicide. Apart from this, Payal Ghosh is constantly demanding protection.