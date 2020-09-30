The Mumbai Police has summoned him in the sexual harassment case. Meanwhile, has posted some screenshots on his Twitter account. He claims that these posts belong to the time of the Meetu movement. In it, he mentions a ‘famous director’ who advised him to be ‘physically friendly’ in return for work.

Payal’s claims were deleted by family

Payal tweeted and said, “Some of my posts were deleted by my manager and my family during the #MeToo movement.” I will keep in mind that the name #MeTooIndia should be changed a bit because #metooindia is fake and a slave to influential people.

It was said to leave Twitter for some time

Payal wrote in the tweet, #MeToo till Twitter has time to say bye. #MeTooMovment keeps on going, it is making me angry, I feel like telling many things but my family is not letting me say anything on it and get all my tweets deleted, let the hatred end, Will come back to spread love again.

Famous director mentioned in the post

Payal has mentioned in a post that she met a famous director in connection with work after coming to Mumbai. He has written that she understood his behavior and the criterion of getting work was to be physically friendly with him. Although the date of this post of Payal does not appear.

Seeing the year in Payal’s post, followers got confused

Payal has also shared a screenshot of the conversation between one of his relatives and the manager. It reads, ‘My manager’s message to my family because he feared the ** of Bollywood. Payal’s old tweets show the year 2561 BE. Some users have also raised questions on this. According to information found on the Internet, this is the Buddhist lunar calendar. According to this, the year 2018 would have been in 2516 BE.