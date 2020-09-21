Recently, Actor Payal Ghosh had made sensational allegations on director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harrassment. Anurag Kashyap dismissed these allegations outright. After several Bollywood syllabes and Anurag’s first X Wife Aarti Bajaj, now his second X Wife Actress Kalki Kekalan has also come in support of her.

‘You have always respected women’

Kalki, who is very active on social media, wrote in her post on Instagram that dear Anurag, do not let this social media circus dominate you. Kalki wrote, ‘You have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, besides your personal life, you have also protected their honor in your professional space. I have been witness to this because you have given me equal space in professional and personal space.

‘Stand with me even after divorce’

Kalki further wrote, ‘Even after our divorce, you stood for my honor. You supported me before coming with us when I was afraid of my work. This time is very strange when everyone is abusing each other and making false allegations. You need to be strong this time. ‘ See the full post of Kalki:



First wife Aarti Bajaj also supported Anurag

Earlier, Aarti Bajaj, Anurag’s first wife, wrote on her Instagram account supporting her, ‘Anurag Kashyap you are a rockstar. As you empower women, continue to do so and create safe spaces for all of them. I first see it with our daughter. There is no honesty left in the world and the world is full of useless people. If all people, who used their energies to hate others, used it creatively, then this world would be better. ‘

