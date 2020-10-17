Actor Richa Chadha claimed defamation in the Bombay High Court against Payal Ghosh, accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse. In this case, the court order has come out after the agreement of both the parties. Interestingly, both Richa and Payal on social media shared a copy of the court order and declared it their victory.

Payal Ghosh spoke to the media accusing Anurag Kashyap and during this time he made objectionable statements about Richa Chadha. In this case, the court said that both the parties can enter into a mutual agreement under which Payal has apologized to Richa Chadha conditionally. Payal has apologized, stipulating that now Richa cannot file any new case or case in which Richa has agreed.

Richa shared a copy of the court order on her Instagram and wrote that she is grateful to the High Court for justice. He wrote, ‘Yes, it inspires more confidence in the judicial process’. Along with this, Richa has described it as her victory in her post.



Payal also shared a copy of the court order stating, ‘We have apologized to the plaintiff with 3 conditions. This is a conditional apology, Jai Hind. The people of India are smart enough to understand the words of the agreement easily, the agreement reached by mutual agreement does not mean a win and no defeat but it is only a victory on both sides.

Let us tell you that Payal Ghosh had alleged that Anurag Kashyap had allegedly told him that Richa Chadha, Mahi Gill and Huma Qureshi give him sex favors. Richa then lodged a complaint in the High Court and the National Commission for Women on this statement.

