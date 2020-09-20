Actress Payal Ghosh recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. After this, while many syllabus came in support of Anurag on one side, Kangana Ranaut supported Payal. Kangana even demanded the arrest of Anurag. Now Payal has thanked Kangana for her support.

Payal Ghosh tweeted, ‘Thank you Kangana Ranaut for your support. Your support means a lot to me at this time. We are women and together we can bring them all down. ‘ Please tell that Payal Ghosh says that in the year 2104, he was sexually assaulted by Anurag Kashyap.

Kangana Ranaut said – Bollywood is full of sexual predators

Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut tweeted, ‘Bollywood is full of sexual predators who play fake fake and dummy weddings. They expect a new young girl to please them everyday. They do the same to young vulnerable men. I have resolved my issues in my own way. I don’t need meatu, but many girls need it. ‘

Kangana Ranaut said – It is forced to call home

Kangana Ranaut wrote in another tweet, ‘Jo Payal Ghosh is saying,’ Many big heroes have done this to me. Such as doing strange acts as soon as the room or van is closed, or while dancing in a party, on the floor, you suddenly have your tongue in your mouth. Many times they call you home for work and then force you with them. ‘

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap tweeted that all this is happening to silence him. Anurag Kashyap tweeted a total of four tweets one after another addressed to Payal Ghosh and said, “Just say whatever your allegations are, all of you are baseless”.