Recently, director Payal Ghosh has accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexually abusing her, after which he is in constant discussion. But meanwhile, his October 1 tweet is going viral in which he said that no one rapes in Bollywood. Payal’s tweet has become quite viral on social media and questions are being raised on him.

Payal wrote in his tweet, ‘Nobody rapes here. They try to take a chance, if you are not comfortable then go ahead. There is no need to create so much drama. The screenshot of this tweet of Payal is being shared and questions are being raised.

However Payal has said that she is going to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap on Monday. Anurag Kashyap has also issued a statement through his lawyer saying that he will take legal action on these allegations. After these allegations on Anurag, both his former wives and many celebrities of Bollywood have come out in his support.

Let me tell you that while talking to the media, Payal said that she went to meet Anurag Kashyap at his house 5 years ago. Payal alleges that Anurag tried to force her there. After this allegation, Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Payal Ghosh.

