new Delhi: Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused me of sexual abuse against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, tweeted that the mafia gang would kill me.

In her tweet, she has also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi, Mahila Commission chairperson Mamta Sharma. Payal Ghosh said, “Narendra Modi sir and Rekha Sharma ma’am, this mafia gang will kill me. They will tell my death as suicide or something. ”

These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else ???????? – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

Payal Ghosh had also met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy recently. After this, he tweeted that he had a very good conversation on this issue. This is an issue that many people face. Now is the time to act on it.

On September 22, actress Ghosh filed a case against Kashyap at Versova police station in Mumbai. He has alleged that Kashyap raped her in 2013. Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegations.

The police have registered a case against Anurag Kashyap under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault on a woman for breach of shame), 341 (obstruction of harm) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC. . Anurag Kashyap has also been questioned by the police in this case.