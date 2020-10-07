Actress Payal Ghosh tweeted that she has not apologized to Richa Chadha. Payal wrote, “I am not going to apologize to anyone. I have not done anything wrong nor have I made any false statement about anyone. I have said what Anurag Kashyap said.

Let me tell you that the news came that Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that he regretted his statement about Richa Chadha and she apologized unconditionally. Richa’s lawyers said she was willing to accept the apology.

I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @ anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/xtAJ31RnpT – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

Earlier this week, Richa filed a defamation suit against him in the High Court over his (Payal’s) alleged false, baseless, indecent and defamatory statement, and sought compensation.

Significantly, Payal had dragged the name of Richa and two other actresses into the controversy while making allegations against Kashyap. Richa was later named as the defendant by Richa Kamal R Khan.

On Wednesday, Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute, Justice A.K. Told Menon that Payal regretted his statement and that it was not intended to defame Richa.

Satpute said, “He (Payal) said this candidly. She is a big fan of and respects Richa. He is willing to withdraw the statement and apologize. He did not intend to insult any woman from anywhere. “

Richa’s lawyers Virender Tuljapurkar and Savina Bedi told the court that they were willing to accept the pardon and would not claim compensation. At the same time, advocate Manoj Gadkari, appearing for Khan, told the court that his clients want to assure that he will not post anything against Richa on social media.

The court accepted the statement. Justice Menon also issued an interim order, prohibiting any person from making such remarks against Richa.