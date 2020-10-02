Actor Payal Ghosh had filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually abusing her. On October 1, on the complaint of Payal, the police called Anurag Kashyap for questioning. In the interrogation, Anurag Kashyap has described all the allegations of Payal Ghosh as false and baseless. Anurag’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani has also released a statement in this regard. However reacting to this, Payal Ghosh has said that Anurag Kashyap is lying to the police.

Payal said – Anurag has lied

Payal wrote on Twitter, “Mr. Kashyap has lied in his statement to the police … To find out the truth, my lawyer Anurag Kashyap will be asked to get narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test done. To get justice, application will be given in police station today. Payal has also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet.

Anurag said – was in Sri Lanka in August 2013

Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka’s release statement states that Anurag Kashyap has told police inquiries that while Payal Ghosh was accused of alleged sexual exploitation in August 2013, he was shooting a film in Sri Lanka. Went to He has also said that he has shown documents to the police as evidence for this. Read the full statement of Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer here.

