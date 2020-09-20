Payal Ghosh has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Payal tweeted on Saturday that Anurag Kashyap had coerced him. Payal also appealed to PM Narendra Modi for help. Now Payal has told the full story of the case. Payal said, ‘I first met Anurag with my manager. Then I met him at his house. He spoke to me very well. I was very happy to see his behavior but things did not go well with me when he called me to his house the next day. I talked about this. ‘

Payal continued, “They made me feel uncomfortable.” Whatever happened, I felt bad that it should not be because I was neither working with him nor did I know him nor were we friends. If someone has come to you for work, it does not mean that everyone is ready for all those things. They made me feel uncomfortable. ‘

Anurag gave clarification

Anurag tweeted on the matter while giving his clarification. He wrote, It took so much time to try to silence me. Come on, no one. While silencing me, he lied so much that being a woman, he dragged other women along. Be a little modest, madam. Just say that all your allegations are baseless. The rest accusing me, dragging my artists and Bachchan family together, could not even kill me.

Who is Payal Ghosh

Payal has worked in Hindi, South and Punjabi films. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 film ‘Patel’s Punjabi Shaadi’. The film had Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Payal has also appeared in TV’s popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She appeared in the show as Radhika.