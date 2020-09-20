Actress Payal Ghosh is in the news right now. He has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of trying to sexually abuse her. One of his videos related to this is going viral. In this video Payal has said that Anurag tried to force him to open his zip. Though Payal says that he has no proof of this incident but it happened to him.

Payal claims – She has already tweeted

Talking to Etimes, Payal said, “I wanted to talk about this a long time ago.” But I felt that I should not keep this thing in mind now. Did Anurag write or say something that made him angry? To this, Payal replies, there is nothing like that. Rather, I had tweeted a few days before this incident, when the MeToo movement took place. But many people asked me to delete the tweet that I will not get work. My manager also advised me to delete the tweet. So I agreed. After this, Anurag blocked me on WhatsApp.

Facebook friend was Anurag, incident in third meeting

Payal, who lives in Mumbai, told that he did not tell his parents before making a video against Anurag. He called and scolded me after the video went viral. Payal told the whole story of how everything happened. Payal says that Anurag and he were Facebook friends. The incident happened in his third meeting with Anurag at his home on Yari Road.

‘I pleaded that let me go now, I will come again sometime’

Pael claimed, for the first time I met him at the Versova office. The second time I met him at his house. We talked about general films and the film industry. After this he called me again, this was the third meeting. They tried to force. I begged him to let me go now and I will come some other time.



‘Anurag called many times by messaging’

What happened next? Payal says on this, after this he messaged to call me several times. But I did not go. Payal told, yes, we both decided to meet. I wanted to meet Anurag. Actor and actress meet filmmakers to get to know them. It was in connection with the work. How will Verna Makers know about us?

There is no evidence against Anurag

Is there any evidence of allegations on Anurag? Payal replied no, I do not have any of his messages because it has been a long time and since then I have changed many phones. Did not even record what happened at home. I took this step simply because I wanted the rest of the girls to be careful too.

Anurag called the charge baseless

Anurag Kashyap has reacted to Payal’s charge. They have described it as baseless. He has made several tweets on this matter. Anurag has written that he neither behaves nor tolerates this. Also wrote that many calls have come that don’t speak and be silent.

MeToo in Bollywood: Anurag Kashyap said on allegations of sexual abuse