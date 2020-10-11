Actress has been in discussion for the past several days. He has made several serious allegations against the filmmaker. She is constantly tweeting on this issue. He has also lodged an FIR against Anurag. In her recent tweet, she has written that she completely changed when she met Anurag Kashyap after Sooraj Barjatya.

Remembering Suraj meets Barjatya and Anurag

Payal wrote, First I met Sooraj Barjatya sir, I felt that life is full of roses and when I met Mr. Kashyap, the whole meaning changed. Two sides of a coin. It made me a different person… Never mind life is better than before, I am fresh looking like in the early days of my career.

Anurag Kashyap has told the allegations wrong

Payal Ghosh created a sensation by releasing a video in the past. He told in this video that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had tried to force him to call him home. Payal has filed an FIR against Anurag in this case. The police has called Anurag and made a long inquiry. From the beginning, Anurag has been denying Payal’s allegations. He says that he was in Sri Lanka at the time he was talking.

Payal Ghosh tweeted to Prime Minister Modi

Payal has tweeted incidentally to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has written that the mafia gang will kill him and his death will prove to be suicide. She is constantly demanding protection.