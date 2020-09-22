Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation, made objectionable statements in the media about actress Richa Chadha. Richa then filed a defamation suit against Payal. On Monday, the Bombay High Court has given 2 days time to Payal and Richa to decide the terms of resolving the matter among themselves.

Payal is ready to apologize but on one condition

Explain that in the previous hearing, Payal’s lawyer had said that Payal was ready to withdraw his statement and apologize. It is now being heard that Payal has placed a condition to apologize. Payal has said that she will apologize to Richa Chadha only if she is guaranteed that she will not face any further criminal charges after the Richa agreement.

What did Payal’s lawyer say

Payal’s lawyer said in the High Court, “After the last hearing, Richa Chadha gave some statements to the media in which she said that she had won the case. This led to Payal Ghosh being trolled on social media. But still he is willing to compromise in the matter. Explain that the court had said in the last hearing that if the two parties can reach a compromise, they can. Now the next hearing of the case is to be held on 14 October.

Payal had previously retracted

Earlier, when Payal’s lawyer spoke about the agreement in court, Payal wrote on social media that she was not going to apologize to anyone. He had tweeted that he has nothing to do with Richa and he has not said anything for which an apology should be given. Significantly, in his statement to the media, Payal had said that Anurag Kashyap had allegedly told him that Richa Chadha, Mahi Gill and Huma Qureshi give him sex favors.

