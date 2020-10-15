It has been in discussion for the past several days. He has accused the filmmaker of sexual misconduct. Now she has posted a video on Twitter and has written that she will fight till the end. He also told in the video that Anurag had taken a ganja in front of him.

Payal wrote with video, find out the truth

Payal wrote with the video, no one will be bothered by a little detail and truth. Let the guilty come out and refute it, let’s find out the truth … If this does not wake up the woman inside you and the person inside does not want to get justice, then who knows what will happen.

Payal again told that day’s incident, said – fed home

Payal speaks in this video, I knew Mr. Kashyap through Facebook. When he called me office, he went to office. When they called me home, she went home. We had a chat, fed and I arrived. When he called the next day, he was drinking and smoking. A strange smell was coming, I was feeling like vomiting. I asked, Sir, what is this, then he told that this is Ganja. He then took me to another room which was next to the computer room. Payal told that Anurag took off his clothes and tried to force. When I was not, I took the name of XYZ and tried to convert by counting 400, 500 girls. Payal says that they were trying to force. 376 is thought, then you will know what was trying or what happened.

Payal said, I am fighting alone but will not leave anyone

After this Payal speaks, fighting against whatever happened. I am fighting alone because no one is seen together. Fake people are full here. But I will not leave anyone. I will keep fighting till I get justice. Thank you to the people who are standing and supporting me.