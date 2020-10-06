Recently, Payal had also demanded the security of Y-category from the Maharashtra government, citing the threat of his life. Talking about this, he said, ‘I asked for security because I could not get out of my house. I have to take some people along before I get out. People said that my life may be in danger, so I am taking precautions. I am brave enough to go out and talk but my parents are very worried about it.
Meanwhile, let us tell you that Actress Richa Chaddha has filed a defamation case against Payal Ghosh in Bombay High Court. However Payal Ghosh has said that he has no meaning with Richa Chadha nor has he defamed Richa. It may be recalled that in an interview earlier, Payal had alleged that Anurag Kashyap had allegedly told him that Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill give him sex favors. Payal alleges that in August 2013, Anurag Kashyap attempted to sexually assault her by calling her at her home.
