Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, met Rekha Sharma, chairman of the National Commission for Women, in New Delhi on Tuesday. After sharing his 2 photos with Rekha Sharma after the meeting, Payal Ghosh also thanked him for the support he received from the commission.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Payal said, ‘We discussed how to proceed with the investigation very fast. Rekha Maam has been in my support since day one. Even today, he has assured me of help. Let us know that earlier Payal Ghosh had also reached to meet the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He was accompanied by his lawyer and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale.

Recently, Payal had also demanded the security of Y-category from the Maharashtra government, citing the threat of his life. Talking about this, he said, ‘I asked for security because I could not get out of my house. I have to take some people along before I get out. People said that my life may be in danger, so I am taking precautions. I am brave enough to go out and talk but my parents are very worried about it.

Meanwhile, let us tell you that Actress Richa Chaddha has filed a defamation case against Payal Ghosh in Bombay High Court. However Payal Ghosh has said that he has no meaning with Richa Chadha nor has he defamed Richa. It may be recalled that in an interview earlier, Payal had alleged that Anurag Kashyap had allegedly told him that Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill give him sex favors. Payal alleges that in August 2013, Anurag Kashyap attempted to sexually assault her by calling her at her home.

