Payal Ghosh, an actress who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape and sexual exploitation, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, 29 September. In his meeting, Payal demanded immediate action on Anurag Kashyap from the governor. Along with this, Payal also demanded protection of Y category for himself, while claiming his life as a threat.

After meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Payal said, “My meeting with the Governor was fruitful. I asked him to take immediate action on Anurag Kashyap. He has also assured full cooperation in further action. His lawyer and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale were also present in this meeting with Payal.

Payal’s lawyer told after this meeting that Actress Richa Chadha had filed a defamation case against Payal for which a complaint has been filed against him. He claimed that Richa Chadha had sent a notice to scare Payal so that he would not register a case against Anurag Kashyap. Please tell that Payal had said in his allegations that Anurag Kashyap had allegedly said that actresses like Richa Chadha, Mahi Gill and Huma Qureshi come to him at one point.

Earlier on Monday, Payal Ghosh and RPI leader Ramdas held a joint press conference demanding arrest of Anurag Kashyap on Monday. Payal, who accused Anurag of sexual misconduct and rape, threatened his life Said During this time Payal also spoke about demanding security for himself.