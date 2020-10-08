Actress Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker-director Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation, reached North Block in the capital on Wednesday and met the Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy. After a 20-minute meeting with Reddy, the actress said that she came to get justice as soon as possible. She also said that if needed, she will also demand intervention from the Home Ministry.

The National Commission for Women has already taken cognizance of this matter and the commission asked Ghosh to file a formal complaint. Ghosh tweeted and said, “There was a good conversation on this issue during the meeting with the Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shri G. Krishna Reddy.”

Met up with Shri G Krishan Reddy who is the MOS of @AmitShah ji at @HMOIndia and also the minister of state of home ministry and had a very fruitful and forwarded conversation on the issue. It’s an issue faced by many and now is the time to act. pic.twitter.com/euvBnFbbyy – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

Before meeting Reddy, the actress tweeted, “I am going to the Ministry of Home Affairs to meet the officials. This fight will continue till the end and no fake agenda can stop it.”

I thank @sharmarekha ma’am the @NCWIndia with the bottom of my heart for standing by me. When some women chose to take sides of a vulture, the organization stood by me .. #DilSeThankYou ???????? pic.twitter.com/d2JEqF6nwf – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 6, 2020

Please tell that on 20 September Payal Ghosh alleged that Anurag Kashyap had sexually abused him. After this, Kashyap was questioned by the Versova police in the alleged sexual exploitation case on 1 October.

Ghosh had threatened that she would go on a hunger strike if the Mumbai police did not look at the entire matter impartially. He had allegedly filed two complaints against the filmmaker. One complaint was filed in Mumbai Police and the other in NCB on the allegations of harassment. In this, he asked to investigate Kashyap’s involvement in drug angle.

