Actress Payal Ghosh is in the news. She has made a new tweet for the supporters of Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh says that a thousand efforts are being made every day to suppress my voice. In fact, Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of coercion and sexual exploitation a few days ago.

Payal writes, ‘Every day thousands of efforts are being made to suppress my voice. Everyday efforts are being made to change the plot. The same happens when someone has a voice that does not belong to the film background. Let the time come, the truth will come out, Meatu. ‘

There are a thousand effort everyday to suppress my voice. The plot to change the twist everyday is happening. This is what happens when someone without a filmy background raises the voices. Let the time come, the truth is going to come out .. it’s eventual #metoo – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 22, 2020

Let us know that from actress Taapsee Pannu to Anurag Kashyap’s X-Wife Kalki Kekalan has come in the support of the director. After this Payal Ghosh has issued this statement by tweeting.

Payal Ghosh named Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha

At the same time, Payal Ghosh has also dragged actress Huma Qureshi, Mahi Gill and Richa Chadha in the case of Anurag Kashyap. Huma Qureshi recently issued a statement and wrote, ‘Anurag and I worked together for the last time in 2012-13. He is a very good friend of mine and also a Talented Director. According to my own experience and information, Anurag never misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, if anyone claims that they have been misbehaved, they should report to the administration and police.

Richa Chadha’s lawyer Savina Bedi issued a statement on social media, writing, “Our client Richa Chadha condemns the unnecessary and falsely dragging of her name in the recent allegations made by a third party. However, our client believes that women must get justice. There are some laws that ensure them to stand up to their workplace equally. ‘