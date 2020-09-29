A few days ago, actress Payal Ghosh filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap at the Versova police station. He accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. However, after these allegations surfaced, other actresses like Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Kekalan, Anjana Sukhani, Surveen Chawla supported Anurag. Payal Ghosh now has the support of actresses Sherlyn Chopra and Kangana Ranaut.

Sherlyn tweeted, “Dear @iampayalghosh, please understand that you are not alone in this fight. We are all with you. They say – why did it take 5 years for Payal to file a complaint. Well, it takes a lot of courage. It takes bravery to disclose such experiences. It’s not easy. “

Payal Ghosh also tweeted Sherlyn Chopra thanking her for her support. Explain that Kangana Ranaut is demanding the arrest of Anurag Kashyap and is supporting Payal Ghosh.