Payal Ghosh has recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. She has also registered an FIR. She has been making many revelations related to this case on the coming days. Now he has said that Irrfan Khan is aware of the incident involving Anurag Kashyap, yet he is not saying anything.

Irfan Khan is silent knowing everything

Payal has made several tweets. In one of these tweets, I have not spoken that Mr. Kashyap raped me but I had shared everything including his conversation with Irfan Pathan. He is silent knowing everything. Sometimes he claimed to be my good friend.

Except Rape, I shared everything with Irfan

He has also posted a picture with Irfan Pathan by tagging him. It has been written together, tagging Irrfan Pathan does not mean that I have any interest in him but he is the same person with whom I shared everything about Anurag Kashyap except rape … I know that he is his Faith and the elders believe in the parents, I hope they will talk about what I told them.

Payal has also accused Irfan, filmmaker claims

Payal has also written that we were not only good friends but I was also his family friend. Let’s see who plays friendship. Earlier news has come in this case that Payal Ghosh has also accused Irfan Pathan. Filmmaker Anand Kumar tweeted about this when he accused Anurag Kashyap.

