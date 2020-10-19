Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse and later filed a rape case against him, claimed that he had told Anurag about his behavior to his good friend and cricketer Irfan Pathan. He hoped that Irfan Pathan would share it and say something but he kept quiet. However Payal said that he has not told Irrfan about the rape.

Payal Ghosh tweeted, “I did not tell Irrfan Pathan that Anurag Kashyap had raped me. But I told Irfan everything about my conversation with him. He knows everything, but he still has some Not speaking. They claim to be my good friend. ” Along with this, he also made a second tweet in which he has expected from Irfan Pathan that he will tell them all.

The point of tagging@IrfanPathandoesn’t mean i have any interest in him but he’s the one i have shared everything about Mr. Kashyap but not d rape thing .. I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared wd him. pic.twitter.com/hMwNklY4r9 – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

Confidence expressed on Irfan Pathan

Payal Ghosh wrote in the tweet, “Tagging Irrfan Pathan does not mean that I have an interest in him, but I shared everything with him, not the rape. I am sure he will tell me what I told him. . ” Payal has earlier told about his anecdote in a tweet. When Anurag’s message came on his mobile and Irfan Pathan was sitting in front of him.

2014 a day prior to Holi AK msg me, was asking me 2 b 2his place dt time @IrfanPathan was at my home only, d msg came infront of him & I told him I’m going to go 2 @vineetjaintimes ‘s party but not 2 mr. Kashyap’s house. Hope he remembers. !! https://t.co/m7jZD8Lqen – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

Messages exposed to Irfan Pathan

Payal wrote in this tweet, “Anurag Kashyap messaged me a day before Holi in 2014. He was asking me to go to his house. At that time Irfan was at my house and the message came in front of him. But I told Irfan that I am going to Vineet Jain’s house, not to Anurag. I hope he remembers her. “

