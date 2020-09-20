Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has come in support of director Anurag Kashyap. Actually, South actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of coercion and sexual exploitation. Supporting Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee writes, ‘You, my friend, are the greatest feminist I know. We meet soon on the set, with the art world in which you show women as powerful and full of hope.

Let me tell you that Taapsee has done films like Pannu, Anurag Kashyap with films Manmargiyaan and Sand ki Aankh. At the same time, Patel’s Punjabi wedding actress Payal Ghosh tweeted, accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse, ‘Anurag Kashyap has coerced me and treated me very badly. Narendra Modi ji please take some strict action against it. Let the country know that there is a monster behind this creative man. I know it can harm me and my safety is in danger. Please help me. ‘

@ anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Many celebs are reacting fast to this tweet by Payal. Arrest Anurag Kashyap is trending all over Twitter. Kangana Ranaut has also given her reaction on this. Kangana also supported Payal and tweeted, ‘Every voice is important. Arrest Anurag Kashyap ‘.