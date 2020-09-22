Actually Payal Ghosh alleges that in August 2013, Anurag Kashyap called her to her house and attempted sexual exploitation. Anurag says that during this time he was on a Sri Lanka trip so the allegations are false. However, during interrogation, Anurag has not revealed the dates of his Sri Lanka trip. According to a report, Anurag says that Payal Ghosh will change his statement immediately after informing him of his date. Payal Ghosh has not yet mentioned the date of the incident in any of his statements.
Why was Payal Ghosh silent till now? Actress Boli – Anurag Kashyap has two faces
Richa Chadha claims defamation on Payal Ghosh
Meanwhile, actress Richa Chadha has claimed a defamation of Rs 1.1 crore on Payal Ghosh. Payal Ghosh had said in an interview that Anurag Kashyap had allegedly told him during the sexual abuse incident that he had been taking sexual favors from heroines like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill. Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh after dragging her name in the case.
