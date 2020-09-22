Recently, Actor Payal Ghosh filed an FIR accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. After this, there was a long interrogation of Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station. In this inquiry, Anurag Kashyap has described all the allegations of Payal Ghosh as false, baseless and pleaded to spoil his name. After this, Anurag’s lawyer had issued a long statement in which he said that during the time when Payal Ghosh is talking, Anurag had gone to Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of the film.

Anurag will not reveal the date yet

Actually Payal Ghosh alleges that in August 2013, Anurag Kashyap called her to her house and attempted sexual exploitation. Anurag says that during this time he was on a Sri Lanka trip so the allegations are false. However, during interrogation, Anurag has not revealed the dates of his Sri Lanka trip. According to a report, Anurag says that Payal Ghosh will change his statement immediately after informing him of his date. Payal Ghosh has not yet mentioned the date of the incident in any of his statements.

Why was Payal Ghosh silent till now? Actress Boli – Anurag Kashyap has two faces

Richa Chadha claims defamation on Payal Ghosh

Meanwhile, actress Richa Chadha has claimed a defamation of Rs 1.1 crore on Payal Ghosh. Payal Ghosh had said in an interview that Anurag Kashyap had allegedly told him during the sexual abuse incident that he had been taking sexual favors from heroines like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill. Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh after dragging her name in the case.

