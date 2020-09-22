Recently, actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. A day earlier in this case, on 1 October, the police called Anurag for questioning. After questioning, Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani, while issuing the statement, has made her stand on all the allegations and said that Payal Ghosh’s allegations are totally baseless and false.

Anurag Kashyap told the allegations as false

In the statement, Priyanka said, “One of the FIRs registered at Versova police station, Miss Payal Ghosh, has accused my client Anurag Kashyap that he called Payal to his house in August 2013 and sexually abused him.” On 1 October 2020, my client appeared before the investigating officers for questioning. Mr. Kashyap has denied any wrongdoing and has given his statement to the police. In support of her statement, Kashyap has presented evidence and has stated that Miss Ghosh’s complaint is completely false.

Anurag said – was in Sri Lanka in August 2013

In this statement further states, ‘Mr. Kashyap has told this fact through documents that during August 2013 he was in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. He has ruled out any such incident. He has also described the allegations against him as baseless. Allegedly after so much time on the August 2013 incident, the complainant has so much publicized it to tarnish Mr. Kashyap’s image against the judicial process. Mr. Kashyap is confident that not only the documents given by him but also Miss Ghosh’s statement in the media has been revealed to be false due to the changing statement.

Payal Ghosh Interview: Anurag Kashyap has two faces, the truth should be revealed to everyone

Then Payal can change the statement

Priyanka said in the statement, ‘Mr Kashyap is afraid that now that the allegations of Miss Ghosh in the FIR have been confirmed to be false, she will change her statement about the incidents again. Mr. Kashyap is deeply distressed by the false and baseless allegations leveled against him and this has hurt him, his family and his fans. Mr. Kashyap will abide by all available legal remedies. Mr. Kashyap has denied any such incident as has been alleged and expects strict action against Miss Ghosh as she has misused the justice system and hijacked the Me to Movement for her ulterior motives. Mr. Kashyap is confident that justice will be done.

