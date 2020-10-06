Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has written a letter to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding protection for his lawyer and himself. Payal Ghosh’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said on Monday that the accused is roaming freely and has not been arrested yet.

Payal Ghosh’s lawyer wrote a letter

Payal Ghosh claimed that the accused could harm him, as well as being insecure. His lawyer wrote a letter on his Twitter handle, writing, “Today, on 5.10.2020, Anil Deshmukh was written to provide security to Payal Ghosh and Nitin Satpute.”

Payal met the Governor of Maharashtra

Payal Ghosh, during a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, recently demanded protection of Y category. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegations of Payal Ghosh. At the same time, Payal claims that Anurag lied in front of the police. The actress has also demanded for her narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test.

Payal Ghosh had a press conference with Ramdas Athawale

Earlier, Payal Ghosh and Ramdas Athawale held a joint press conference demanding Anurag Kashyap’s arrest. Payal Ghosh spoke of his life in this press conference. During this time Payal Ghosh had also asked for security for himself.