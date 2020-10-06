Payal Ghosh claimed that the accused could harm him, as well as being insecure. His lawyer wrote a letter on his Twitter handle, writing, “Today, on 5.10.2020, Anil Deshmukh was written to provide security to Payal Ghosh and Nitin Satpute.”
Payal met the Governor of Maharashtra
Payal Ghosh, during a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, recently demanded protection of Y category. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegations of Payal Ghosh. At the same time, Payal claims that Anurag lied in front of the police. The actress has also demanded for her narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test.
Payal Ghosh had a press conference with Ramdas Athawale
Earlier, Payal Ghosh and Ramdas Athawale held a joint press conference demanding Anurag Kashyap’s arrest. Payal Ghosh spoke of his life in this press conference. During this time Payal Ghosh had also asked for security for himself.
