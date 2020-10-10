Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual exploitation by actress Payal Ghosh. At the same time, Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh and also filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women. Payal has been in the news since then. Now Payal has requested PM Modi for help by tweeting.

Payal Ghosh tweeted

Payal Ghosh has tweeted, tagging PM Office, PM Modi and Rekha Sharma. He tweeted, “These mafia gangs will kill me. Narendra Modi sir and Rekha Sharma will prove mam and my death as Suicide or something.”

Anurag Kashyap was interrogated for a long time

Recently, Anurag Kashyap had a long interrogation at Versova police station after an FIR was registered for sexual exploitation. In this inquiry, Anurag Kashyap has described all the allegations of Payal Ghosh as false, baseless and pleaded to spoil his name. After this, a long statement was issued by Anurag’s lawyer. In which he said that during the time when Payal Ghosh is talking, Anurag went to Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of the film.

Richa Chadha claims defamation on Payal Ghosh

Let us tell you that Actress Richa Chadha has claimed defamation of Rs 1.1 crore on Payal Ghosh. Payal Ghosh had said in an interview that Anurag Kashyap had allegedly told him that he had been taking sexual favors from heroines like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill during the sexual abuse incident. Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh after dragging her name in the case.