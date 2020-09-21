Union Minister Smriti Irani has commented on allegations of sexual exploitation by actress Payal Ghosh on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She oversees the National Commission for Women (NCW). She said that the National Commission for Women has already issued a statement in this matter. He said in a statement to a channel that NCW is doing its own thing.

Smiti Irani said, “I am in a constitutional post which oversees the National Commission for Women. The NCW has made a public statement, so it would be unfair for me to speak and comment on a particular matter in the constitutional area.” Let them work in their own way. “

The NCW had on Sunday asked Payal Ghosh to file a complaint in writing to the Commission and investigate the matter with the police. Along with this, the statement of Women Commission Chairman Rekha Sharma was shared in the video. The Women’s Commission tweeted and wrote, “Payal Ghosh’s statement on the shocking allegations of sexual abuse of Anurag Kashyap by our Chairman Rekha Sharma. The Women’s Commission will complain to the police in this matter. The victim has also been asked to provide information in this matter. “

NCW’s tweet

Our Chairperson @sharmarekha‘s statement on the shocking allegations of sexual harassment made by @iampayalghosh against @ anuragkashyap72. @NCWIndia will take up the matter with police. The survivor has also been asked to send a detailed complaint to the Commission. pic.twitter.com/NpKJSXqqGR – NCW (@NCWIndia) September 20, 2020

Rekha Sharma gave this statement

Rekha Sharma said in her statement, “Last night I saw a tweet in which Payal Ghosh alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually abused him in 2015. This is a shocking thing. We told him that if you want to complain If you write a complaint, send it to us in detail. We will take action on it. We will complain to the police. By the time the case is reached in the court, then I am with the women’s commission.

