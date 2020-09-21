Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh is going to file a complaint against the police of Anurag Kashyap on Monday evening. On 19 September, Payal made serious allegations of sexual abuse against Anurag Kashyap through social media. While Anurag has quoted the lawyer as saying that the allegations leveled against him are baseless, Payal Ghosh has also spoken openly about the support being received by the director. Payal Ghosh said on Saturday that the person who had two marriages and both did not last, you can understand what kind of a man he is.

‘Both wife ran away, now you understand’

Talking to the media on Monday, Payal said, ‘Whatever I have said is right. These people support them, they all do groupism. Anurag Kashyap is such a good person that he had two marriages and both broke up. Both the wife ran away. You understand how good a person he is. Payal said that his lawyers are making all the plans. On Monday evening, she will get the case registered at the Oshiwara police station. Payal said that he has his siddhinayak with him.

‘Whose livelihood works with love, in the same support’

Payal further said, ‘In the evening I will lodge a complaint with the police.’ Payal was asked that many actresses have come in support of Anurag from Tapsee Pannu, what will she say on this? In response, Payal said, ‘Whatever people are supporting them, they will speak. Whose livelihood Anurag runs from Kashyap, why will he support me? If I had spoken for a small actor or director, I would have supported everyone. The world knows what is between them and what is not. Nothing is hidden from anyone here.

X-Wife Aarti wrote- You are rockstar Anurag



Payal’s statement comes at a time when both Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Kekala have supported the director. Aarti Bajaj wrote on her Instagram, ‘Anurag Kashyap you are a rockstar. As you empower women, continue to do so and create safe spaces for all of them. I first see it with our daughter. There is no honesty left in the world and the world is full of useless people. If all people, who used their energy to hate others, used it creatively, then this world would be better.

Kalki said – allegations are false, you have to be strong



On the other hand, Kalki wrote on Instagram on Monday, ‘You have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you have protected their honor in your professional space in addition to your personal life. I have been witness to this because you have given me equal space in professional and personal space. Even after our divorce, you stood for my honor. You supported me before coming with us when I was afraid of my work. This time is very strange when everyone is abusing each other and making false allegations. You need to be strong this time. ‘

From Taapsee to Richa, many in support of Anurag

Let me tell you that before this, from Taapsee Pannu to Radhika Apte and Mahi Gill to Anjana Sukhani, Anurag has been seen in the support of Kashyap. Everyone has given their support to Anurag through social media. Payal Ghosh named Richa Chadha in one of her interviews. Richa has said to take legal action against him.

Payal disclosed on social media

However, among all this there are allegations of Payal Ghosh and also his support of Kangana Ranaut. Payal posted on social media on September 19 that Anurag tried to force him to open his zip. Although Payal says that he has no proof of the incident, it happened to him.