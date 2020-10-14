Mumbai The ongoing dispute between Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh has ended. The two actresses told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they had settled the mutual dispute and filed the terms of consent under which Payal withdrew the statement made against Richa and also apologized.

Let me tell you that Richa had filed a defamation case last week on Payal for making false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statements and also demanded compensation as compensation. Payal had accused the film director Anurag Kashyap of rape and also named two women including Richa in this case.

Matter resolved by mutual agreement

Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute told Justice AK Menon that the two sides resolved the dispute by mutual consent and filed an application in this regard. Payal said in the promissory note that she is withdrawing the statement she gave against Richa and apologizes.

Judge dismissed the case

Satpute said in the Bombay High Court, “Both the parties have agreed that they will not register a case against each other in this matter and there will be no demand for money as compensation.” At the same time, Richa’s lawyers Virendra Tulzhapurekar and Savina Bedi also told that the matter has been resolved. Justice Menon accepted this and dismissed the case against Ghosh.

