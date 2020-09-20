For the last few days, Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap were seen constantly questioning social media in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Now actress Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Actress Payal Ghosh wrote on Twitter, “Anurag Kashyap has coerced me with Narendra Modi ji requesting you to take action against them so that the country knows what the truth is. I know that this is damaging to me and now My safety is in danger. ”

He then said, “They made me feel unconfirmed. Whatever happened should not have happened. If someone came to you asking for work, it does not mean that he is ready for anything. It bothers me even today is.” Taking cognizance of Payal Ghosh, the National Commission of Women has given its response and told them that you should file a complaint after which we will investigate the matter. However, no news of Payal Ghosh’s complaint has been revealed yet.

#WATCH: He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldnt have happened. If someone approaches you for work, it does not mean the person is prepared for anything: actor Payal Ghosh on her allegation of sexual harassment against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap pic.twitter.com/rL0C1AHZNe – ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की अध्यक्षा रेखा शर्मा ने कहा "कल रात मैंने पायल घोष के एक ट्वीट को देखा, जिसमें उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि अनुराग कश्यप ने 2015 में उसका यौन उत्पीड़न किया। इसके जवाब में, मैंने कहा कि उन्हें मुझे एक शिकायत भेजनी होगी, जिसके बाद हम इस मामले को देखेंगे"

Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we’ll look into the matter & will take it up with Police: Chairperson, National Commission for Women https://t.co/5uywnUVump pic.twitter.com/k973hC0P04 – ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Actress Kangana Ranaut has also reacted to this after Payal Ghosh’s accusations and said that every voice does matter. It also used two hashtags #MeToo and #ArrestAnuragKashyap. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has made his stand on this whole matter through Twitter.

There are going to be many attacks. This is just the beginning. Many phones have come, do not say no and shut up. It is also known that you do not know where the arrows are going to drop. Is waiting. – Anurag Kashyap (@ anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

He has done four tweets one after the other, out of which he has said, ‘There are a lot of attacks going on right now. This is just the beginning. Many calls have come that do not say no and shut up. It is also known that where the arrows are going to be released. It is waiting