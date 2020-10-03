Actress Payal Ghosh says that Anurag Kashyap has lied to the police while giving his statement on the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him. Payal wants to get his lie detector, polygraphy test and narco analysis. It may be known that Payal has accused Anurag of sexual harassment as part of the hashtagmeeetoo campaign.

In his post on Friday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and using the Beti Bachao hashtag, Payal tweeted from his verified account, “Mr. Kashyap has lied in his statement to the police. True To find out, my lawyer Anurag Kashyap will be asked to conduct narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test. To get justice, application will be given in police station today. “

Kashyap appeared before the Versova police on Thursday where he has denied all the allegations.

The filmmaker’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani said in a statement, “Mr. Kashyap has categorically denied any such incident ever happened and has also denied all the allegations leveled against him.”