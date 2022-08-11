





Pay TV has been losing more and more reach in the country. According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), only the three largest operators lost more than 110 thousand subscribers between May and June. In total, the change was almost 80 thousand, from 13.1 million households against 13.2 million in May.

The drop compared to June 2021 was 5.7% in the country. Worldwide, closed TV has lost 8 million subscribers in the last 8 years.

Claro dropped from 6,590,222 customers in May to 6,519,493 in June. Sky also dropped from 4,202,175 to 4,168,668. Vivo dropped from 1,046,860 to 1,033,238. The sum of the three gave a total drop of 117,858.

The state with the highest access per 100 thousand inhabitants is São Paulo, with 10.1, followed by the Federal District, with 10, Rio de Janeiro with 9.9 and Minas Gerais, with 8.4. The average density of accesses in Brazil also dropped from 7.2 to 7.1.







