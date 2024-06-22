According to research published by MoffettNathanson, the number of households with cable TV in the US registered a record drop of 7%. In the first 3 months of the year, 2.4 million people canceled their subscriptions compared to 2.3 million in 2023. The news was published by SportsPro Media.

Cable TV suffered the most losses, with 1.4 million cuts. Satellite television operators and distributors of multichannel video programming also lost customers – even YouTube was affected with the end of the NFL (National Football League) season.

Currently, 38.8% of all television viewing in the US is done via streaming, according to consultancy Nielsen. YouTube is the most popular platform at 9.7%, followed by Netflix at 7.6%, Hulu (3.1%), Amazon Prime Video (3%).

To the SportsProthe continued decline of pay television in the US in the 1st quarter “seems to have been especially brutal”. Therefore, streaming services will have to “build a year-round content portfolio if they want to maintain subscription levels”.