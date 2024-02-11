Long abstinence

From 2020 the Germany does not host a Formula 1 Grand Prix on its territory. In that year, conditioned by the pandemic, the Eifel GP was held on the Nurburgring circuit, renamed after the name of the region in which the circuit is located. The year before, in 2019, the last German GP proper was held on the track of the Hockenheimring. But why, despite the enormous growth in appeal it is having all over the world and the new races popping up like mushrooms around the planet, Formula 1 doesn't find a way to return to one of its historical cradles?

He tried to provide an answer to this question Jorn TeskeCEO of the historic Teutonic facility which in its history – starting from 1970 – has hosted 37 Formula 1 GPs. Certainly the withdrawal of champions such as Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel had an impact on the disappearance of the German GP, ​​but true that the German Mercedes for years has dominated the Circus scenes and that from 2026 another iconic brand of the country, Audi, will try his hand at the track. Interviewed by the site Auto Motor und Sport However, Teske made a broader reasoning.

Factors that intertwine

“One problem is obviously visibility in the media – explained the CEO. of Hockenheim – Formula 1 has now almost completely disappeared from free television. Above all, we must inspire young people. A German driver who, ideally, competed in the top positions and also had character and charisma would obviously help“. There is also, as almost always in these cases, a purely economic theme. Many GPs currently on the calendar need to set ticket prices ever higher in order to sustain themselves. In Germany, however, this trend can represent a problem.

“I think we could sell out again – continued Teske – but I fear that it would not be possible if, as in other countries, we had to significantly increase admission prices. Germans are incredibly sensitive to price increases. I can only warn everyone when we talk about average prices of 300 euros per ticket. The risk [di non vendere i biglietti] it's just too high. We can't support it alone“. And support, at a political level, is lacking: “At the moment it is not politically expedient to support racing. Unfortunately there have been no signs from those who might be able to get something started“, he concluded.