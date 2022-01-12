Where to pay the car tax easily? Today it is already possible to pay the car tax and motorcycles at the post offices, through a special bulletin, in authorized tobacco shops, at Aci delegations, in self-licensed practices agencies.

However, it is necessary to go to these points which are often not really close to your home, they may require various movements with loss of time in case of traffic or longer distances.

How to pay the car tax online via PC or smartphone

With the evolution of technology it is possible pay the car tax online using different methods that I’m going to explain how: theACI, the bank, through theRevenue Agency, with the smartphone also using a specific app like Satispay (what is it).

Pay the car tax by credit card

There is also the option of pay the car tax with a PC equipped with an internet connection and make the payment comfortably seated at home or in the office. One is needed credit card as well as a PC or a SmartPhone connected online to pay the car tax through the Bollonet service, on the ACI website *.

Whole hours wasted waiting in line, in vain, when they could be spent doing better and, above all, profitable things. Is there a way to make paying for car tax easier and faster? Of course yes!

From now, it is possible to pay the car tax online through our PC or our smartphone through special websites and apps that we are going to list.

Through our PC or Telephone, we have access to human knowledge thanks to a myriad of information circulating on the network. This machine should not be thought of as an object of entertainment only, but it can prove useful on many occasions, and make our life much easier as for pay the car tax. Here is a short list with the necessary explanation for each of them on how to pay the car tax online through the tax office.

How to pay your car tax online with ACI

The first portal on the list that will allow us to pay your car tax online, is precisely provided byACI. By going to their website, and clicking on this link, we will have the opportunity to start entering the first data to pay the car tax online. Once you have clicked on the appropriate link, you will be redirected to the ACI car tax payment portal and fill in the fields required by the portal by entering the license plate number of your vehicle, the number of practice and the region of competence.

If the data entered is correct, the portal will take you to another page, showing you the information relating to your vehicle as well as the amount of the road tax.

Pay the car tax online on the ACI website

After having read the data, all you have to do is confirm the payment by clicking with the mouse on the “make the payment“. The last step is missing, the one corresponding to entering your credit card data. Once you have completed the latter, you will be able to pay the car tax online with ACI from the comfort of your home, perhaps while sipping a good coffee.

Pay your car tax at the bank on the internet from Home Banking

The second method to pay the car tax on the internet is, instead, to use the service of home banking for the car tax that you can find on the your bank’s website. In this case, the methodology is different from that provided by ACI, you just need to access your online current account and select the item relating to the car tax from the menu of your bank’s website.

Pay the car tax online through the Revenue Agency

The last among the methods used for pay your car tax online that we recommend, consists in making the payment through the service provided by the portal of theRevenue Agency, which can be accessed via the following link.

Pay your car tax online through the revenue agency

Once the page is open, it will be quite simple to fill in all the fields required for the calculation of the online payment of the car tax. After entering the data in the required fields, all you have to do is press the “calculate amount“. The server will calculate the data entered and give you a result with the relative amount, after which all you have to do is enter your credit card details, confirm the payment and that’s it!

Pay your car tax online via your smartphone

If your lifestyle forces you to often stay away from home and just in front of a PC, fear not, you can pay the car tax online via smartphone! Until recently, some app they only calculated the amount of the car tax now, instead, we recommend an all-Italian app to pay your car tax online.

Pay the car tax with pagoPa,

The car tax can be paid by PagoPA, the payment system created by the Revenue Agency which retires the old RAV bulletin (Ruoli Mediante Warning), a novelty included in the Tax Decree linked to the financial maneuver.

The car tax can be paid with pagoPA

In the 2020 maneuver, a register was also established at the PRA, to combat tax evasion and which we talked about in a previous article.

PagoPA to also pay the car tax

Paying the car tax with the App, Satispay is what it is

Before explaining the method to pay the car tax online via the app Satispay, it is necessary to briefly mention this completely made in Italy app. Satispay is a mobile payment service, based on an alternative network to credit and debit cards: free, efficient, free and secure that continues to grow tirelessly, simplifying the lives of its 415 thousand members.

Pay the car tax online on Satispay

Available for iPhone, Android And Windows Phone, the car and motorcycle tax payment service through the APP can be used by anyone who has a bank account for himselfexchange money with the contacts in your phone book and pay at affiliated points of sale and e-commerce, with the same simplicity with which you send a message. For users, the service is completely free, in fact there are no registration, sending or receiving payments costs.

How to pay the car tax online via the Satispay smartphone app

From today, thanks to Satispay it is possible to pay the car tax online also via smartphone. I’ll explain how to do it. After downloading the app on your smartphone and entering your personal data andIBAN, to pay the car tax online, simply enter the new option in the app and then enter the vehicle license plate and complete the transaction. Thanks to the intuitiveness and ease that distinguishes the Satispay app, you will complete the payment of the car tax in a few steps, instead of relying on other but more uncomfortable platforms.

How to pay the car tax with Satispay

Once you have paid the car tax, you can also download the receipt as well as activate a convenient notification that will notify you of the next deadline. Payment of the car tax through Satispay provides for a commission of one euro which is the same that other platforms or banks require when it comes to paying the car tax. A paltry and reasonable price to pay that will save you boring hours in a row, allowing you to spend your precious time on something else.

Whether at home from behind a PC, or at the bar in the square while sipping a coffee, paying the car tax online has never been easier. I also leave you the links to download the new Satispay app on your mobile device!

