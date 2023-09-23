“Pay or I’ll poison your wine”: sentenced to 4 years for threats to Bruno Vespa’s company

The threat of contaminating wine with harmful substances has landed a 48-year-old computer scientist from Trieste behind bars, with a 4-year sentence. The man did not limit himself to threatening Bruno Vespa’s winery in June 2022, but extended his intimidation to well-known producers of mineral waters, wines and food products. The Gambero Rosso website reports it. And he explains that although the proceedings concerning Bruno Vespa were separated, “the charges of attempted extortion against other victims remain valid, as underlined by the deputy prosecutor of Rome Silvia Santucci”.

“According to the investigations, Sirca asked the main producers for amounts ranging from a minimum of 20 thousand up to 200 thousand euros in cryptocurrencies, threatening to contaminate their products with cyanide and thallium inside supermarkets”, writes Gambero Rosso.

