In recent times, one of the situations that has generated the most frustration among citizens of the United States is the high cost of rents in most states, which brings complications for the economic stability of many families, although Cheap places can be found even in places like Manhattan.

A 24-year-old named Alex Verhaeg spoke to the site CNBC Make It and revealed that, contrary to what happens generally in the country, He was able to get an apartment in Manhattan, New York, for just US$1,100.but with particular conditions: for example, did not have a private bathroom.

“It’s like living in a college dorm, where you share the amenities with others.. You get used to seeing your neighbors in towels or bathrobes,” he said, referring to the situation of having to share these facilities with other tenants, which can be a complication in everyday life.

In this regard, she recounted how she managed to overcome the difficulty of not having a private bathroom. I had in a corner of the apartment with a laundry room, which he called his “bathing area”where she could keep her own things and her privacy, which was not the case in the shared bathroom.

The benefits of a $1,100 apartment in Manhattan, New York

As well as having its downsides like the shared bathroom, according to what Alex Verhaeg told CNBC Make Itliving in a small space like the apartment he got in Manhattan has its advantages: “The main benefit of living in such a small place is that it forces you to appreciate what you have. and be more conscious of your purchases. You can’t just go out and buy random things because there’s just no place to store them.”

He even began to use that space to maximize it as best as possible, and took advantage of it to undertake his own work: He turned it into a barbershop that brought him great economic benefits and that even ended up helping him fulfill his dream just a short time later.

After living in that apartment for a few years, he was able to achieve his goal of moving to a larger space for another crazy price: In exchange for US$1,300, he began living in another, much more spacious apartment. sharing it with two roommates, and with many more amenities than the previous one for a slight increase.