Located in the municipality of Lasarte-Oria, on the outskirts of San Sebastián, the Martín Berasategui restaurant stands out for its cozy atmosphere. Surrounded by an extensive garden, it has a spacious dining room with a small number of tables, which guarantees a relaxed environment and a greater feeling of intimacy.

The place does not need too many introductions, since it is the first restaurant of the famous chef that gives it its name, who has accumulated an impressive 11 Michelin stars. Its gastronomic proposal includes a menu that allows you to choose between a starter, a main course and a dessert for 330 euros, as well as an exclusive tasting menu with a price of 395 euros.

This last menu is the one that the well-known TikTok user has tried @soyelarturitoa content creator specialized in gastronomy who has no less than 1,700,000 followers on the Chinese social network. In one of his most recent videos, the young man gives his opinion on each of the dishes on the menu, and makes it clear which of them “does not convince him.”

This is the 395 euro tasting menu from Martín Berasategui

The first thing that the content creator highlights is that the restaurant has 500 meters of kitchen and 60 employees to serve a total of 20 diners. Then, stop by to have a 0.0 beer. As for the menu, which begins with nothing less than a Corsican with seaweed and caviar, which he assures “was delicious.”









Afterwards, they bring you a marinated false olive, which is cocoa with brioche bread; and then, try the bread with Arbequina olive oil and acorn-fed Iberian ham butter. “I can’t understand why bread and butter makes me so happy, but I was damned,” he says.

After a while, the first main course arrives: the caramelized eel millefeuille with foie, chives and green apple, which @soyelarturito claims was the first dish to give the chef a Michelin star. “Nowadays it’s a common combination, but in 1993 (when the restaurant opened) it was very risky,” he explains.

Then the young man continues with the Gilda with tuna tartare, creamy anchovy balfego, frozen chilli and a caper broth. “It sounds a little ridiculous, but the first Gilda I ever tried is this one,” he confesses, laughing as he is served the next dish, crustacean cannelloni with sweet cucumber, salmon and herb juice: “Haute gastronomy at its best.” .

A while later, the seafood marrow and lettuce cream salad arrives, a dish with which the young man explains that the restaurant earned its second Michelin star. Then, the only ‘disappointment’ of the day: brioche bread with Iberian bacon, which he says he expected much more, “although it was delicious.”

The menu continues with giant oyster cut into three pieces, with roasted snout nectar, green radish and crunchy seaweed; false truffle with mushroom moss, Iberian ham and real truffle; the fresh pasta ravioli with truffled spinach and root vegetables served with slices of parmesan.

To finish, they serve cocoa bread with tarragon; aniseed black monkfish; cured roe and liquid squid bonbon; hake loin; suckling lamb with its liquid fritter; and for desserts, gin ice cream, fake lemon with basil juice, frozen cocoa sponge and some chocolate cupcakes.