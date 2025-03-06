03/05/2025



Since the arrival of social networks, one of the most successful contents are that of gastronomic reviews. These allow users to discover new restaurants and bars that, otherwise, perhaps they would never have known.

One of the most prominent names in Spain within this area is @cendoconpablo, a young Madrid who is dedicated to visiting different bars and restaurants and issuing a verdict about the experience. In one of his last videos, Pablo has visited An exclusive restaurant With star Michelin located in Zaragoza, a place that, in his own words, “is very difficult to reserve.”

The restaurant in question is ‘Rare people’, An establishment that combines haute cuisine techniques with a casual touch. The exclusivity of the site, of course, is reflected in its reservation system, since the high demand makes it necessary to wait months, or even a year, to get a table.

During his visit, Pablo tests a menu with a careful selection of elaborate dishes. Among them are Foie Micuit, the trout tartlet, the pigeon, mud potatoes, salmonte, a selection of cheese and desserts with sheep’s milk. However, the dish that impacts him is an oyster with rabbit, which almost “makes him cry of emotion” for his taste.









“A different gastronomic experience”

Beyond the food, Paul values ​​the restaurant atmosphere and the treatment of the staff. It highlights the creativity of the dishes and the effort of the team to offer a different gastronomic experience. Although not all dishes have been perfect, the best “make the rest.”

At the end of dinner, the ‘influencer’ gives his verdict: a 10. He claims to have enjoyed every detail and considers that the restaurant is up to its reputation. The originality of the proposal, he says, has made the wait

#stauranteszaragoza ♬ Original Sound – Cenando with Pablo @Cenandoconpablo I waited 1 year to eat in this restaurant (it is always full): Rare people in Zaragoza: it is very difficult to book in this restaurant. He has a Michelin star, is in Zaragoza and is called rare people. Rare people are a restaurant awarded the prestigious star Michelin, located in the Jesús de Zaragoza neighborhood and housed in an old mechanical workshop, where chefs Cristian Palacio and Sofía Sanz pay tribute to the Aragonese tradition by reinterpreting it through tasting menus such as the peck and lunatic Quail to desserts that evoke the nostalgia of childhood – all using local season well -being of both your team and the local community. I tell you my opinion from the restaurant with the food account at the end of the video 🙂 #Saragossa

But the aspect that has surprised Pablo most has been the price of the menu. By 110 euros per personHe believes that quality and experience completely justify the cost.